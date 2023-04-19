Nightmares, bad sleep patterns can affect overall health, studies find

Here's how to get a better night's sleep

A new study suggests having nightmares can take a toll on your overall health.

Children have the most nightmares, but they also affect adults.

Researchers with the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found between 50% to 85% of adults have occasional nightmares.

If you have them more than once or twice a week, you could be suffering from a sleep disorder.

Bad dreams have been linked to insomnia, depression and even suicidal behavior.

There are a few ways to keep the nightmares away.

First, go to bed at the same time every night so your body gets into a routine.

Also, cut back on alcohol and don’t eat right before bed.

Another suggestion, consider trying stress-relieving activities like exercise or yoga.

While we’re talking about sleep, you should know older adults need just as much sleep as younger ones, yet a new study finds fewer than 30% of older people are even getting seven hours of sleep each night.

That’s because our body’s internal clock changes as we age.

As we get older, the body produces more of the hormone that causes us to wake up to use the restroom more often when we sleep.

There are some things you can do, though, as you age to make sure you are getting the right amount of sleep.

First, exercise later in the day. While it might sound counterintuitive, older adults who exercised at low intensity for 30 minutes at home in the evening reported sleeping better than those who did morning workouts.

Keep in mind, while you want to aim for seven to eight hours of sleep, sleeping too much can also impact your sleep cycle.

Also, just lying in bed can impact sleep, so once you are up, get up and get moving.

Your diet also has a big impact on your sleep.

Experts recommend more produce, nuts, beans and lean protein in your diet.

It’s also good to avoid processed foods and alcohol.