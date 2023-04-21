Healthy habits that benefit the Earth

There’s no better time than Earth Day to pause and think about how our daily decisions can impact Mother Nature.

Not only can making an Earth-conscious choice help out the environment -- it can also benefit your health.

“There are a variety of actions that any individual can take to benefit the environment and their health,” explained Dr. Ilyssa Gordon, the medical director of sustainability at Cleveland Clinic. “Some of these include eating a plant-forward diet, which is high in fruits and vegetables, as well as choosing to bike or walk to work and other activities when possible. Just simply getting out in nature can also be beneficial.”

Gordon said you can start incorporating more fruits and vegetables into your diet by visiting your local farmer’s market.

Locally-grown produce doesn’t have to be transported across the country, and eating a plant-based diet can lower your risk for diseases like high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes.

Gordon said walking and biking more can also decrease your risk for chronic diseases and doesn’t add any pollution to the air.

Finally, more trees equal improved air quality, and simply spending time in areas where there are a lot of them can boost your mood and reduce stress.

Gordon suggests finding an activity that will encourage you to get outside in nature.

“Any day is a good day to start taking action to benefit your health and the environment,” Gordon said. “Just get out there and do something you enjoy doing -- whether it’s biking, gardening, planting a tree or taking a walk. Any of these things will help improve your health and the environment.”

Gordon reminds people to conserve energy at home by doing small things, like remembering to turn off the lights and using the clothes dryer on a shorter cycle.