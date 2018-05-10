Flagler County deputies deploy Narcan to save man who overdosed

BUNNELL, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said its deputies used Narcan to revive a man who overdosed Wednesday evening in Bunnell.

Deputies arrived at a Hess gas station on U.S. 1 to find the man not breathing. They said two doses of Narcan were administered and the man became alert, responsive and began breathing again.

The incident was the fourth overdose that officials were called to this week in Flagler County. Each of those incidents was the result of intravenous heroin use and required the use of Narcan, which is used to reverse an opiate/opioid overdose, deputies said.

"All Flagler County sheriff's deputies carry Narcan and are trained in how to use the life-saving drug," Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Staly said a heroin dealer who investigators linked to overdoses in the area was recently arrested.

"If you have recently purchased heroin in Flagler County, I recommend you turn it in to a Sheriff's Office location -- no questions asked -- to be destroyed," he said.

Anyone with information on the sale of heroin in Flagler County is asked to call 386-313-4911.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.