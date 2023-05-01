I-TEAM: Jacksonville violent crime numbers dip as police go after specific ‘trigger pullers’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Violent crime numbers in Jacksonville appear to be dropping in some instances, compared to numbers at the same time last year, News4JAX records show.

First-year Sheriff T.K. Waters has not been shy about touting the success of aggressive enforcement and crime gun intelligence, with several news conferences announcing multiple arrests along with seizures of guns and drugs. Many of the suspects charged are affiliated with local gangs, according to JSO.

However, according to a recent investigation by News4JAX I-TEAM, there has been a downward trend in shootings and homicides in the River City. The investigation found a 27% decrease in the number of people shot compared to the same period last year, with 98 shootings so far in 2023, down from 135 at this time in 2022. Homicides are also down by eight year-over-year, with 44 in 2023 compared to 52 at this time a year ago. However, it’s important to note that JSO has 10 open death investigations that haven’t been classified yet.

Director Mark Romano, JSO’s Director of Investigations and Homeland Security, credits the decrease in crime to targeted enforcement that goes after the city’s known violent offenders, many of whom are gang members and drug dealers. The Sheriff’s Office has been leaning heavily on this approach and has made several arrests of suspected “trigger pullers” as a result.

“The officers go out and find John Doe, who may be involved in this murder,” Romano said. “And many times when they make contact with that individual, he has wanted, he’s got a gun on him, he’s got drugs on him, and quite honestly, whether they make the charge on that case or not, they can put a charge on that individual and put him in our jail. Where he’s no longer committing crimes in the community. And it really just buys the detective some time.”

News4JAX spent several days and nights in January riding with violent crime reduction task forces, including the Community Problems Response Unit, the Crime Gun Intelligence Unit, the Gang Unit and the Violent Crime Unit. The deployment ended with numerous felony arrests as well as dozens of confiscated guns and drugs.

While the decrease in crime rates is encouraging, Romano is cautiously optimistic, acknowledging that there is still a long way to go. Over the weekend, there were at least four shootings in Jacksonville, including one police-involved incident, and one more shooting this morning, emphasizing the need for continued effort and resources to prevent crime.

Romano stressed the importance of teamwork, with task force detectives working directly with prosecutors, the gang unit, homicide, robbery, and more, sharing information to better solve crimes.

“It’s up to us as detectives and officers of JSO that we’re making good solid cases, that we’re communicating with the State Attorney’s Office, and ultimately getting it through prosecution and sending these individuals to prison,” he said.

Romano said not all the strategies are new. Many started under previous administrations. He points out, however, Sheriff Waters has been very vocal about the operations.