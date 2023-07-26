I-TEAM: Sen. Rubio staff member calls Jacksonville apartments ‘very neglected’

Residents of Cascade Apartments informed the office of Senator Marco Rubio of horrid conditions in their homes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of U.S. Senator Rubio’s team started sounding the alarm last month about a Jacksonville apartment complex after getting a complaint from a resident. The Cascade Apartment complex, formerly known as Kings Ridge, is now part of a News4JAX I-TEAM investigation.

MORE: Mayor, city leaders descend on Jacksonville apartments after I-TEAM highlights despicable living conditions

In an email between staff, Rubio’s Regional Director said she went to the property on June 6 and noticed it was “very neglected.” She was only on the outside of the units.

She shared pictures of exterior problems and wrote, “I saw several broken windows, buildings covered in mildew and mold, pieces of buildings that were crumbling and general disarray.”

She asked Rubio’s national team to request copies of REAC inspection scores from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“We should also share these photos with HUD and ask what action they will be taking to address these concerns as they are affecting the health and wellbeing of our constituents,” she wrote.

Andre Fousse told the I-TEAM he’s the resident who reported the issues to Rubio’s office. Shortly after, a crew responded and wiped down the mold in his unit. However, he believes it’s not getting to the root of the problem.

“The mold is still there,” he said. “You did not remove the wood. I’m supposed to be satisfied with not being able to see it no more? I am still affected with it. It affects my respiratory and everything.”

Lafayette Management and the property owner Cascade Residential LLC have not commented to us, but they did meet with Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan Tuesday after her team saw our story and visited the property. Deegan said she told the owner to inspect every unit and report back with an action plan.

RELATED | Rats, roaches, mold: Grand Park apartment residents complain about ongoing issues, horrid living conditions

Florida corporation records show Cascade Residential LLC is registered to Yaniv Amar and Ely Levy of Hollywood, Florida.

The News4JAX I-TEAM reviewed Duval County property records and found that dating back to 1996, when the previous owner bought the property, the complex has accepted Section 8 housing vouchers for people receiving government assistance.

The current owner, who bought the complex in 2022, had agreed to abide by that through December of 2026.

The city of Jacksonville is asking residents with problems to document them and contact them at 904-630-CITY and ask for code enforcement.

The I-TEAM is still waiting for an update from HUD on the property’s status. A spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon they are still working to gather complete information.