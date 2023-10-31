Ex-Douglas Anderson music teacher accused of sexually harassing student could be changing plea, attorney says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An attorney for a former Douglas Anderson School of the Arts teacher, who is accused of inappropriately touching an underage student in March, told a judge Tuesday that his client could be nearing a plea change.

Jeffrey Clayton, who has pleaded not guilty so far, was not in court and remains on home detention.

Clayton, who was the vocal director at DA for more than two decades, is charged with two counts of offenses against students by authority figures, indecent lewd or lascivious touching of certain minors and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Clayton retired earlier this year following his arrest, which set off a flurry of allegations, leading to investigations into several other teachers at the school.

According to Clayton’s attorney, John Rockwell, it’s possible the case won’t be going to trial.

“Your honor, the state and I have, I believe, narrowed down the last issue that we were working on at the last pretrial. I think we have a framework for how we’re going to proceed to a plea to the court,” Rockwell said.

The judge agreed to pass the next pre-trial hearing until Dec. 6.

Personnel records show district leaders received multiple complaints against Clayton for more than a decade.

In September, the News4JAX I-TEAM obtained evidence against Clayton from the State Attorney’s Office that revealed he sent hundreds of disturbing texts to a student. It also included audio of phone calls Clayton made from jail to his wife, who has since filed for divorce.

MORE | Audio recording: Detectives confront former DA teacher with evidence in case involving student | Accused Douglas Anderson music teacher sent hundreds of texts to underage student, evidence shows

According to evidence provided by the State Attorney’s Office, the texts began last September and continued over a period of seven months eventually leading to phone conversations after midnight lasting more than a hour.

RELATED | Douglas Anderson teacher removed from classroom for second time; investigation into allegations reopened

The records show Clayton texted a student in March: “I keep thinking of ways where I can kiss you again today.”

And in a text on March 18, the day after he was accused of kissing a student, which is a felony charge, he suggested to that same student that he was a victim.

“I would probably be crippled if I knew how much negative gossip went on about me, even though I am a highly decorated teacher and musician. People look for anything to cut you down. In this case, it involves me being nice to people, and being affectionate in a way that should be safe. I have too many examples of the other to support me, but it only takes one or two trying to destroy me,” he wrote.

Clayton’s attorney has declined to comment because of the ongoing criminal case.