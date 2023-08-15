Audio recording: Detectives confront former DA teacher with evidence in case involving student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has obtained an audio recording of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office interview with a now-former Douglas Anderson School of the Arts teacher accused of lewd conduct involving a student.

Longtime music instructor Jeffrey Clayton was arrested in March and resigned under the threat of being fired. He’s accused of touching and kissing a student during a private singing lesson a few days before his arrest. He’s also accused of exchanging more than a thousand text messages with the alleged victim.

The audio recording of the interrogation begins with a detective reading Clayton his rights, including his right to an attorney, however, it appears Clayton continues the interview without any legal representation.

The detective initially takes a friendly tone, trying to encourage Clayton to talk, and appealed to his ego as a music teacher for more than two decades at the school.

MORE | Letter from Douglas Anderson alumni asks that investigation look into possible financial links to teacher misconduct | ‘My high school hell’: Letters from former Douglas Anderson students detail years of anguish involving accused teacher | Douglas Anderson music teacher’s disciplinary history shows record of being accused of inappropriately touching students

“[You’re] a respected man in the community, respected man in the music community,” the detective said.

When the detective asks direct questions, much of Clayton’s responses are redacted, including his answer to the question, “Did anything inappropriate take place with [redacted]?”

“Do you have a close relationship with her?” the detective asks.

“[Redacted] is a very effervescent girl who just is different. She’s definitely a different kind of sort than I’ve taught before,” Clayton said.

A few minutes into the conversation, the detective reveals he has a recorded phone call between Clayton and the victim from the night before.

“There was some pretty salacious things that were said,” the detective said to Clayton.

The detective reveals he has a warrant, which mentions 1,700 text messages. Clayton confirms the phone from which the messages came is his and gives JSO permission to search it.

“What are my options...if I say no?” Clayton said.

“We’re going to get a search warrant,” the detective responds.

At that point, police had told Clayton he was going to jail. He later called someone to let them know.

“I was arrested when I got to school today for inappropriate actions with a student,” he said.

Records show Clayton was released that day with GPS monitoring on a bond of $125,000. The judge has ordered him to stay away from children and witnesses as the case progresses.

RELATED: Major Jacksonville law firm retained for issues regarding Douglas Anderson | I-TEAM: Family of student accusing music teacher of lewd conduct hires law firm for independent investigation

Clayton’s attorney declined to comment, citing the pending case.

An attorney representing the victim and their family, who are planning to file a civil case, also declined to comment because of the ongoing criminal proceedings.

In the weeks that followed after Clayton’s arrest, three other Douglas Anderson teachers were removed from their classrooms amid investigations, and the district has an outside law firm investigating how allegations were handled.