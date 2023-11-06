Honest Abe Roofing CEO calls franchise closures ‘unfortunate,’ shares plans to work with vendors to remove liens

Jacksonville, Fla. – Honest Abe Roofing’s corporate headquarters is addressing Florida office closures for the first time.

In a news release, a representative for the company confirms that franchisee locations in both Jacksonville and Tampa have temporarily closed “while owners take actions to restructure their operations.” They say both locations are continuing to service existing customers to complete unfinished jobs but will not be taking on new work in the near future.

The News4JAX I-TEAM reported last month that the owner of the Jacksonville office of Honest Abe Roofing laid off all its employees, including some in Southeast Georgia.

Since then, customers have come forward telling us they have been stuck with unfinished work, leaks and liens put on their homes. There are plans to work with vendors to remove those liens.

“We have also been made aware that certain vendors have taken steps to place liens on consumer’s homes. Both owners have shared their commitment to work with the respective vendors in an effort to remove those liens. In reviewing the Florida lien statute, it appears to favor the vendors and not the homeowner in this scenario,” said Honest Abe Roofing CEO Kevin Newton.

Honest Abe Roofing in Orlando and Miami are still in business and serving their communities.

“While it is unfortunate that the franchise owners have decided to suspend their operations for new customers in the Florida market, Honest Abe Roofing Franchise is committed to continued support of the existing operations in the Miami and Orlando markets,” Newton said. " Each of those locations has an exceptional business leader who is committed to providing the support and services Florida homeowners are looking for.”

For any consumers impacted in Jacksonville or Tampa, the Honest Abe Roofing Franchise office has established both phone and email communication methods that are shared with the respective owners. The contact information is: floridasupport@honestaberoofing.com or 866-587-5171.

It is unclear, at this time, if the locations in Jacksonville and Tampa will reopen.