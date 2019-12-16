What Happened to Texas Mom Heidi Broussard and Her 2-Week-Old Daughter Margot?

Mom Heidi Broussard, 33, and her 2-week-old infant seemed to vanish without a trace after they were last seen Thursday at an elementary school in Austin, Texas. Now, police are on the search to find the mother and daughter as Broussard’s fiance, Shane Carey, begs for their safe return.

“[Heidi’s] a great mom, she needs to be back… They’re amazing, they’re beautiful and loving,” Carey said in an emotional interview with Fox 7 on Sunday. “Margot is the sweetest She’s only 2, 3 weeks old. She’s got the cutest little pucker lips, gorgeous little baby. She couldn’t do anything mean.”

He explained that they started their day around 6:30 a.m., and Broussard dropped her son off at Cowan Elementary School with Margot. They spoke on the phone briefly around 8 a.m., and that was the last time Carey heard from her, he said.

“I told her, ‘I love you. Bye,’” Carey said.

He returned home around 1 or 2 p.m. and couldn’t get a hold of her, he said. Carey said he assumed she had gone to a friend’s home and wasn’t picking up her phone.

He later got a call from her son’s elementary school, letting him know that the boy hadn’t been picked up yet. When Carey returned home after picking up her son, Broussard and their daughter still weren’t home and he got worried, he said.

That evening, he said, he filed a police report after learning no one had spoken to her all day. He even went to a T-Mobile store in an attempt to retrieve her phone records, CBS Austin reported.

“The only thing gone is her, the baby, her keys and her cell phone,” he told reporters. “Not knowing what to do is the hardest part. I don’t know where she’s at, I don’t know if she’s suffering. I’m helpless and that’s the worst feeling in the world.”

But some following the case are suspicious of Carey, comparing his demeanor to Chris Watts' before he was found guilty of murdering wife Shanann and their daughters.

When asked about the “scrutiny” surrounding him, Carey responded, “I know it’s a question. I don’t know how to … I just ignore it. I know it’s not true.”

Police have not named any person a suspect in the case.

RELATED STORIES

Ex-Lover of Kelsey Berreth's Fiance Reveals Young Mom's Last Words Before She Disappeared

'Dangerous' Suspect Arrested in Aniah Blanchard Disappearance, Alabama Teen Still Missing

Mother Who Volunteered to Find Missing People Has Disappeared