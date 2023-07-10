🔒Insiders Only: Vote for your favorite “Gaughan Gauge” replacement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The name is the game.

Now that John Gaughan has “sailed off” into retirement, new Chief Meteorologist Richard Nunn is looking for a new name for the Gaughan Gauge. Back in May, we asked our News4JAX Insiders to submit their creative ideas. After receiving hundreds of entries, we came up with a final four:

1.) Bar Nunn

2.) Channel 4 Score

3.) Nunn ‘o Meter (or Nunn-o-Meter)

4.) Richard’s Rating

Now we need our Insiders to pick their favorite. Between now and July 17, vote for the name you think Richard should use to help sum up the forecast for the following day in his weather reports on the Local Station. Once we have a winner, Richard will work on the new look and reveal the new name in one of our weekday newscasts.

Vote for your favorite here: