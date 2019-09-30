Best local history museum: Mandarin Museum and Historical Society

JACKSONVILE, Fla. - You might be surprised to learn there's quite a bit of history in Mandarin, and the 2019 winner for best local history museum is the Mandarin Museum and Historical Society!

It was founded in 1989 by a group of citizens concerned with the loss of historical structures in Mandarin and interested in preserving and celebrating the rich heritage and history of the area.

"Since the opening of the museum, the Mandarin Museum & Historical Society has enhanced the original exhibits so visitors can explore some of the people and events that shaped the Mandarin community from the area’s early history as a Timucua village site to the mid 20th century," the website reads.

Some of the exhibits include the wreck of the Civil War steamboat Maple Leaf and writer Harriet Beecher Stowe’s life in Mandarin. The museum also includes a museum shop, the Mandarin archives, and an art gallery that exhibits the works of famed local artists such as Memphis Wood and Charlie Brown.

Simply put, there's a lot to see and do here! Check out its website for a closer look.

