New Middleburg gas station offers deep discount for grand opening Friday

Friday is the grand opening of the 76 gas station at the intersection of Royal Pines Drive and Oakleaf Plantation Parkway in Middleburg.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Local drivers have the chance to get significant relief at the gas pump Friday.

For the grand opening of the 76 gas station at the intersection of Royal Pines Drive and Oakleaf Plantation Parkway in Middleburg, gas will be ringing up nearly a dollar cheaper than the state average.

A gallon of regular gas will cost $3.76 at the station as part of its grand opening promotion for Friday only.

Drivers can claim the discount from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. It applies to regular gas only.

But those who show up for the discounted gas must have the “My 76″ app downloaded in order to get the discount.

Florida’s current average for regular unleaded is $4.72. The national average is $4.93.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the gas station at 11 a.m.