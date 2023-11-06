Jaguars request bids from companies who want to help create ‘Stadium of the Future’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars are seeking bids from companies who want to work on the proposed “Stadium of the Future,” according to News4JAX news partner the Jacksonville Daily Record.

The bids for surveying, architect of record, preconstruction, and project management and consulting will be sealed. The bids are one of the first steps toward beginning construction on the $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion stadium project, which will also have a $550 million to $668 million mixed-use neighborhood around it.

RELATED: ‘Stadium of the Future’: Jaguars reveal renovation plans in online presentation

The first prebid conference -- or surveying for potential companies -- is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday at EverBank Stadium, the Record reported.

The deadlines for the bids are Nov. 27 for surveying and subsurface utility engineering and Dec. 2 for the architect, preconstruction and project management bids.

If approved, stadium renovations are set to begin in 2025. The current proposal would split the $1.2 billion price tag costs 50-50 between the Jaguars and the city of Jacksonville.

Mayor Donna Deegan has said the city and team have met twice on the development, and they hope to meet again before Thanksgiving.

Mike Lopez is the contact for the bids -- 704-975-3812 or by email at mlopez@impactdm.com.

For the full story, go to JaxDailyRecord.com.