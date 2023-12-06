Holiday Shipping Deadlines: When you need to mail packages for them to arrive by Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The holiday season is in full swing, and time is ticking down on deadlines to mail your packages so that they arrive in time for Christmas.

With Christmas falling on a Monday, you now lose an extra day of shipping because most services don’t deliver on Sundays.

For the United States Postal Service, Dec. 16 is the cutoff for five-day shipping, using ground advantage or first-class mail services.

If you pay for four-day shipping you have until Dec. 18, and for Priority one-day shipping you have until Dec. 21.

FedEx says the last day to ship ground economy packages is Dec. 13.

If you use five-day ground shipping it’s Dec. 15, and for one-day shipping, send it out by Dec. 21.

UPS says if you use any of its three-day options, the last day to send would be on Dec. 19.

If you use next-day air services, ship by Dec. 21, and you have until Dec. 22 with Saturday options.

Keep in mind that if you plan on ordering custom items, certain suppliers also have shipping cutoff dates.