United States Marine Corps celebrates 245th birthday on Tuesday

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Marine Corps is celebrating its 245th birthday on Tuesday.
The U.S. Marine Corps was founded during the American Revolution with the creation of two battalions of Continental Marines in Philadelphia on November 10th, 1775.
We salute those who have served on this special day.
Thank you for your service now and in years past.
245 Years of Honor, Courage and Commitment— U.S. Marines (@USMC) November 10, 2020
Today, we remember the service and sacrifice of all Marines, and honor the legacy passed down through generations. #HappyBirthdayMarines! pic.twitter.com/WDTs7EuMY2
Happy 245th Birthday @USMC! Semper Fidelis! pic.twitter.com/Ibug4DkeR8— GA National Guard (@GeorgiaGuard) November 10, 2020
Happy Birthday to the @USMC today - 245 years never looked better! Thank you to all of the men and women of the Marine Corps, past and present, for their service to our country. Semper Fi. pic.twitter.com/ie7SSkJDbs— City of Jacksonville (COJ) (@CityofJax) November 10, 2020