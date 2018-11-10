78ºF

United States Marine Corps celebrates 245th birthday on Tuesday

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

SAN FRANCISCO - NOVEMBER 10: Members of the U.S. Marine Corp honor guard salute during the singing of the National Anthem during the unveiling ceremony for the new "Distinguished Marines" commemorative stamps November 10, 2005 in San Francisco, California. The U.S. Postal Service issued a commemorative stamp series called "Distinguished Marines." on the 230th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corp. The four-stamp series features images of U.S. Marines Lewis B. Puller, Daniel J. Daly, John Basilone and John A. Lejeune. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (2005 Getty Images)

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Marine Corps is celebrating its 245th birthday on Tuesday.

The U.S. Marine Corps was founded during the American Revolution with the creation of two battalions of Continental Marines in Philadelphia on November 10th, 1775.

We salute those who have served on this special day.

Thank you for your service now and in years past.

