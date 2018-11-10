United States Marine Corps celebrates 245th birthday on Tuesday

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Marine Corps is celebrating its 245th birthday on Tuesday.

The U.S. Marine Corps was founded during the American Revolution with the creation of two battalions of Continental Marines in Philadelphia on November 10th, 1775.

We salute those who have served on this special day.

Thank you for your service now and in years past.

245 Years of Honor, Courage and Commitment



Today, we remember the service and sacrifice of all Marines, and honor the legacy passed down through generations. #HappyBirthdayMarines! pic.twitter.com/WDTs7EuMY2 — U.S. Marines (@USMC) November 10, 2020