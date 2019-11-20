South Kitchen & Spirits abruptly closes Avondale location

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After three years in business, South Kitchen & Spirits announced Wednesday that its Avondale location is closing for good.

The announcement was posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page: “It is with a heavy heart that we are now permanently closed at South Avondale. We thank all of our loyal patrons and staff over the last three years.”

The restaurant, which neighbored Orsay near the intersection of Park and Dancy streets, was known for a unique riff on southern classics, including favorites like shrimp and grits and chicken and dumplings.

An initial version of the Facebook post suggested the owners were closing the restaurant as they focus on a “new project. That language was removed in subsequent edits to the message.

Still, there’s good news for South regulars. A second location under different ownership will remain open at the Nocatee Town Center at 150 Pine Lake Drive in Ponte Vedra Beach.

“All of the great menu items and delicious drinks are available there.”