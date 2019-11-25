GATLINBURG, Tenn. – If you’re heading down to Gatlinburg, you’ll now be able to enjoy Christmas lights at the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park.

Starting Monday, the “Lights Over Gatlinburg” Winter Lights Spectacular at the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park is on display.

You can enjoy the gorgeous decorations across the SkyBridge.

Through Dec. 15, if you bring a new, packaged toy to the SkyLift Park, you’ll receive $4 off your admission ticket when purchasing at the ticket window. All the toys will go to the children of the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains.

“Lights Over Gatlinburg” runs from Monday through Jan. 31.