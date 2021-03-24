Real gun disguised as Nerf toy seized in North Carolina drug raid

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says a converted Glock model 19 pistol with a 50-round drum magazine had been altered to resemble a toy gun.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Deputies in North Carolina seized what looked like a Nerf toy gun but turned out to be an actual firearm.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said that during a drug raid, deputies found a converted Glock model 19 pistol with a 50-round drum magazine that had been altered to resemble a plastic Nerf toy gun that shoots foam projectiles.

“Firearms of this type, while not illegal to possess, are concerning to law enforcement,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Jacksonville residents were shocked when News4Jax showed them the photo of the firearm and explained that it’s not a toy.

“Oh, my God,” Gracila Cain said. “That’s wild.”

“Oh, my gosh. That’s unbelievable.,” said Victor Musselwhite. “That’s bad because, if police or somebody comes up and thinks it’s a toy gun, and somebody wants to do some damage, they can’t stop them.”

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson says law enforcement officers responding to a call can’t tell the difference between something sold in the toy section of many stores and a real gun that looks like a toy, especially if it’s pointed at an officer.

“He would be justified in defending himself,” he said. “That’s what you have to realize. If it’s a child with a Nerf gun, you might have a slight pause. But, if there is a teenager or an adult that’s pointing a weapon at an officer, it could have severe consequences.”

Most local law enforcement agencies that News4Jax reached out to said they are used to suspects brandishing toy guns that look real but never a real gun disguised as a toy.