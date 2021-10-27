17-year-old shot, killed at Lake City apartment complex

LAKE CITY, Fla., – A 17-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night at the Cedar Park Apartments in Lake City, according to the Lake City Police Department said.

Officers arrived at the apartments at 9:54 p.m. and found the boy lying on the grass with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries, officials said.

Police said another person was injured after being struck by a bullet fired through an apartment window. He was treated and released at an area hospital.

A person of interest has been identified and the investigation is ongoing. Police have identified a person of interest and are investigating the situation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Ryan Gutshall at (386) 752-4343.