Biden: Next steps in fighting pandemic have to be taken at state level

President Joe Biden participates in the White House COVID-19 Response Team's regular call with the National Governors Association in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

In his first public remarks since the Christmas holiday, President Joe Biden told governors from across the country that the next steps in fighting the coronavirus pandemic have to be taken at the state level.

Biden acknowledged the shortage of testing supplies as the omicron variant surges.

There have been long lines for testing, including at the drive-thru site located at the former Kmart in Neptune Beach. The site reached capacity about 1 p.m. Monday, closing several hours early. And when News4JAX went to a Walgreens and a CVS store in that same area on Monday, we were told that at-home test kits at those stores were sold out and that they wouldn’t get more until Thursday at the earliest.

When the president acknowledged Monday the high demand, he said the federal government is working to get more tests available, but it is up to the governors to ask if they need help.

Ad

“My message to the governors is simple: If you need something, say something. We’re going to have your back in any way we can,” Biden said.

Next month, the government is expected to launch a website where people can get at-home tests sent to their homes. And in two weeks, private insurance will reimburse you for the cost of an at-home test.