Lines expected at Jacksonville COVID-19 testing sites after cases surge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After closing for the holiday, COVID-19 testing sites will reopen on Monday in Duval County.

The sites are expecting long lines as COVID-19 cases are surging across the state.

On Friday, the Sunshine State reported 31,758 new COVID-19 cases. It topped that on Christmas Day with a report of 32,850 added coronavirus cases, a new record.

The previous single-day highest number of cases was in late August, during the height of the delta variant wave in Florida, when 27,802 cases were reported.

After the holidays, the number of cases could go up even more and hospitals could become loaded with COVID-19 patients.

In other parts of the state, Floridians hoping to get COVID-19 tests waited in long lines, sometimes for hours, on Sunday, the day after many had gathered with friends and relatives for Christmas.

Ad

The following sites will reopen Monday, Dec. 27 in Duval County:

Clanzel T. Brown Community Center

Lane Wiley Community Center - open 9 a.m.

Emmett Reed Community Center

Cuba Hunter Community Center

Telescope Health - open 7 a.m.

RELATED: COVID-19 testing is provided at the following locations

For more information, visit the Florida Department of Health in Duval.