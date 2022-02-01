While 75 Confederate memorials remain in Florida, 30 removed since 2015, SPLC report shows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Southern Poverty Law Center on Tuesday released the third edition of its “Whose Heritage?” report, which tracks memorials honoring the American Confederacy and its leaders throughout the United States.

The report shows that 75 Confederate memorials are still in place in the state of Florida. They include one building, two parks, six counties or cities, 14 schools, four school districts, 16 roads, 19 monuments and 13 others.

But since the first edition of the report was published in 2015, Florida has removed 30 Confederate memorials.

VIEW: Third edition of “Whose Heritage?” report by SPLC

“Destroying these monuments and memorials will not erase the legacy of slavery, but abolishing these memorials is a first and essential step in combating the white supremacist values of the Confederacy while drawing on historical memory to facilitate community healing,” said Kimberly Probolus, SPLC fellow and research analyst, Confederate memorials.

Meanwhile, Georgia stands as the state with the second-most Confederate memorials in the nation with 285. That’s just after Virginia with 290, although Virginia is credited as having removed the most memorials since the last report.