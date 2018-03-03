Funeral services held for 7-year-old killed in NW Jacksonville drive-by

Services were held Saturday for 7-year-old Tashawn Gallon who was killed in a drive-by shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It was a somber Saturday for those who attended funeral services in Arlington for a 7-year-old boy killed in a drive-by shooting on Jacksonville’s northwest side.

Services for Tashawn Gallon were held at the Lampkins Patterson funeral home. Police said he was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle on Mt. Herman Street while playing outside Feb. 18.

A massive procession of police and motorcycles guided the family to the funeral, where friends and hundreds of others filled the Arlington funeral home to pay tribute to Tashawn.

News4Jax spoke with Audrey Fitzpatrick, a family friend, who said she was in attendance to support Tashawn’s family through their unspeakable loss.

“I’m just here for support for her. And it’s really sad because I have children his age,” Fitzpatrick said. “So I’m just here to support my niece and the family.”

Tashawn’s death has also drawn the attention of anti-crime activists who showed up with the simple message that too many children are being killed.

“A 7-year-old boy standing in his front yard. That is as egregious and seminal a call as is 17 children and teachers in a public high school in our state,” anti-crime activist Woody Winfree said. “It’s untenable and if my voice makes any difference to say enough.”

As Tashawn was laid to rest, his killer is still at large. Police are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

