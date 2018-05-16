911 calls released in arrest of pro golfer Lucas Glover's wife

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It was Krista Glover, wife of professional golfer Lucas Glover, who placed the 911 call that led to her own domestic battery arrest in Ponte Vedra over the weekend.

That's according to the call audio released Wednesday by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. It revealed that Glover placed the initial call, saying she'd been attacked by her mother-in-law.

Then she hung up.

When the operator called back, it was Lucas who picked up. He downplayed the incident and refused to put his wife back on the phone, calling her "crazy" at one point and a liar a few moments later.

Glover, 36, was arrested Saturday evening after her husband said she attacked him, and his mother, in a drunken rage because she was upset about his performance at The Players Championship.

She's charged with misdemeanor battery and resisting arrest. But her husband has since walked back his allegations, saying he's confident she will be exonerated.

Below is a partial transcript of the calls:

Initial call

Operator: 911, what's your emergency?

Caller: I've been attacked by my mother-in-law.

Operator: What's your address?

Caller: [Response redacted]

Operator: You said you were attacked by your mother?

Caller: My mother-in-law.

Operator: Is she still there?

Caller: Yes. She's locked herself in the room and attacked us.

Operator: How did she attack you? How did she attack you?

Second call

Caller: Hello?

Operator: Hi, this is the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Caller: Yeah, hi. We got a little argument, got our lines crossed here. This is the supposedly the sane one of the bunch.

Operator: Can you tell me what's going on?

Caller: My wife called you on my mom and she's trying to blame it on my mother, which is not the case at all. My mother's the one bleeding and my wife's gone crazy.

Operator: Does she need fire rescue to come out there and look at her?

Caller: No, I don't think anybody needs to come out, thank you though.

Operator: Can I talk to your wife real quick?

Caller: No, you cannot. She's in the house with my daughter. When deputies get here, they need to talk to the male, that would be me, because the other two are out of their head at the moment.

Operator: Okay, sir, but she dialed 911, so I need to speak with her so I can find out what's happening from her side.

Caller: She's going to lie to you, that's what I'm telling you. That's why I answered her phone, she's telling lies, none of it's true.

