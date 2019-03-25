AAA: Florida gas prices on the rise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Gas prices are on the rise yet again, according to the latest report from AAA. While prices have held steady for the past week, AAA expects prices at the pump to increase by 10 cents this week.

"Both planned and unplanned refinery maintenance, rising demand, and the switch to summer gasoline continue to contribute to the seasonal springtime jump at the pump," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group.

Based on current conditions, Jenkins said gas prices will likely peak sometime between Cinco de Mayo and Memorial Day weekend.

Despite the prices going up, Jacksonville still has some of the cheapest gas prices in the state at $2.35. Florida motorists are currently paying an average price of $2.62 per gallon for regular unleaded.

California is #1 among states with the most expensive gas prices in the nation, with an average price of $3.47 per gallon.

One of the best ways to find the cheapest gas in your neighborhood is to use GasBuddy.com.

You can search by your ZIP code, and the website is regularly updated when prices change.



