Remnants of Beryl moving over Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The remnants of Beryl are moving across the Leeward Islands, and move near or south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Monday.

An area of showers and thunderstorms associated with the remnants of Beryl is producing locally heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds over the northeastern Caribbean Sea, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto

Rico. The disturbance is expected to move quickly west-northwestward for the next day or so, passing over Hispaniola tonight and emerging over the Atlantic waters near the southeastern Bahamas on Tuesday.



Unfavorable upper-level winds and interaction with land should prevent redevelopment during the next day or so, but environmental conditions are forecast to become a little more conducive for regeneration of a tropical cyclone on Wednesday or Thursday when the system is forecast to turn northward near the Bahamas and the western Atlantic.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Slight weakening is anticipated during the next 24 hours,however, environmental conditions are expected to become somewhat conducive for regeneration of a tropical cyclone in a few days when the remnants of Beryl are forecast to move across the Bahamas and the western Atlantic.

