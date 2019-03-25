Car insurance rates at an all-time high, according to new study

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Car insurance rates in the United States are at an all-time high, according to the 2019 State of Auto Insurance Report released by The Zebra.

According to the report, Jacksonville drivers are paying higher rates than they were eight years ago. The report found rates in the River City are up another 5.5% which is almost a 58% increase since 2011.

On average, Jacksonville drivers are paying annual premiums of around $1,896, which is higher than the national average of $1,470. Insurance experts said there are several reasons for higher rates including the cost of litigation in Florida, more expensive cars that cost more to fix and distracted driving.

“The biggest reason that we have is that distracted driving is causing more accidents and the severity of the accidents are worse as well because that extra 10 or 15 seconds of delay is causing the bodily injury and the injuries to be higher and more severe,” State Farm agent, Russ Vorhis, explained.

Vorhis said there are some ways drivers can save.

“First of all, get with your local agent and sit down. Go over your coverage, go over what your lifestyle is, what assets you want to protect and what’s important to you, have that relationship,” explained Vorhis. “Second, bundling is always a good thing. Combining your auto and your homeowners or renters insurance with one company usually gives you the best discounts.”

For more on the study, visit: The 2019 State of Auto Insurance Report.

