Florida man has second thoughts on high 'steaks' heist

Two Saints Restaurant & Grill posted video of the steak thief on its Facebook page.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida man who ransacked a restaurant's freezer and made off with a duffel bag full of steaks might have been a vegan just trying to make a point.

Either that, or he chickened out on finishing his caper.

Police found the duffel bag filled with $300 worth of steaks in a wooded area near the business.

According to a Facebook post from Two Saints Restaurant & Grill on Jacksonville's Westside, surveillance video captured the man raiding the freezer. In the video, he pulls a duffel bag out from under his shirt and stuffs it full of steaks.

Police said the thief got into the business by prying open the front door with a crowbar just before 4 a.m. Tuesday. The crowbar was found near the kitchen area inside the restaurant.

The video shows the man leaving through the back door and heading toward the woods, where the steaks were later found.

He was wearing jeans, a white shirt and dark hat.

The restaurant has a real beef with the thief and included the surveillance video in its Facebook post, hoping to find out who the steak lover is.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office incident report, he could be facing a third-degree felony burglary charge if he's identified.

