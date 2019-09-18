Mayor: Technology helping get 'serial trigger pullers' off streets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - It has been a violent year in Jacksonville, and the city's mayor, the sheriff and the state attorney say they're working hard to bring the crime rate down.

During a news conference Wednesday, officials showed the mugshots of a dozen suspects who were caught using either Cure Violence, the NIBIN System or the Real Time Crime Center. All three programs were rolled out in 2019.

The suspects were charged in 46 shootings using one of the systems, and investigators said a total of 70 guns have been recovered.

According to the Sheriff's Office transparency website, there have been 93 Jacksonville murders in 2019. The page shows there have been 32 arrests. Four others have been cleared by other means.

News4Jax records, which are based on the transparency site, show there have been 92 reported murders in 2019, one less than the Sheriff's Office reports. That's because the Sheriff's Office includes Iyana Sawyer's death in its 2019 count. She disappeared in December 2018 and police say she was shot to death, though her body has not been found.

Based on the violence, the mayor, state attorney and sheriff agree Jacksonville has an uphill battle when it comes to fighting crime.

"We didn't get here overnight, and we're not going to solve this overnight," said Sheriff Mike Williams. "What you have to look at is, do we have proactive strategies in place that are really evidence-based, and are we having positive outcomes? The answer is yes."

Mayor Lenny Curry said the technology in use at the Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC) is helping get "serial trigger pullers and violent criminals off the streets."

State Attorney Melissa Nelson said the CGIC is a national model, and she said it's working.

"This is a long game," Nelson said. "We are in it for the long fight."

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.