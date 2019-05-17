Michael Haim awaits sentencing for 1993 murder of his wife

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville family that's been praying for justice for 26 years after the death of Bonnie Haim is anxiously awaiting Friday, when her husband, Michael Haim, will be sentenced for her murder.

Bonnie Haim was just 23 -- a young wife and mother -- when she was reported missing in January 1993. Back then, News4Jax anchor Mary Baer interviewed Michael Haim in the family's living room. The couple's son -- Aaron Fraser -- sitting on his father's lap during the interview.

At the time, Michael Haim told News4Jax he didn't know what happened to his wife, saying that Bonnie "just left."

"She just wasn't happy, and she wanted to leave, and I couldn't really stop her from leaving," Michael Haim said.

At the end of the interview, Baer heard Michael Haim asking the boy, "Where's mommy?"

Years later in 2014, the same little boy -- now a full grown man -- discovered his own mother's remains buried under a pool shower in the backyard of the family's home as he was doing some renovation work.

"It was very tough," Fraser told News4Jax. "I think everyone can imagine, even if it's not a loved one, finding a skull and picking it up, what that would do to somebody even if it wasn't your mother."

Fraser would become the key witness in his father's murder trial.

After one week of riveting testimony, during which Michael Haim's attorney argued the state didn't have enough proof to convict him, the jury took just 90 minutes to find Michael Haim guilty.

Prosecutors say they will argue for up to a life sentence for Michael Haim.

