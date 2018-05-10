JSO: Children called 911 after mother was shot by boyfriend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two children were home and called 911 when their mother's live-in boyfriend shot their mom Wednesday at a house on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said Jeremy Murkey, 37 was arrested and charged with the murder of Shonda Smith, 34. According to investigators, Murkey drove her to an emergency room on 103rd Street after shooting her.

A homicide detective said an off-duty police officer working at the Park West ER on 103rd Street, near Jammes Road, saw two people drive up in a red SUV about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A woman in the SUV, who was later identified by police as Smith, had a gunshot wound and died from her injuries, police said.

Murkey was booked at 1:22 p.m. into the Duval County jail, according to jail records.

Where it happened

Police confirmed the shooting took place on Diamond Leaf Drive, off Ricker Road. Officers and crime-scene investigators were processing both scenes.

Police said they believe there were three people involved.

"As the investigation progresses, there may be other victims that may not be the victims of the shooting, but may be victims of other crimes," Sgt. Chuck Ford said.

Neighbors awaken to tragedy

A neighbor said his girlfriend woke him to to tell him there was police tape around the house across the street. Lamont Rhett said a woman lives there with her boyfriend and her children, but had never seen any sign of trouble or violence.

Rhett said he saw and spoke to the woman's boyfriend last night.

"I didn't see anything abnormal. He was all right. He was fine last night," Rhett said. "It was tragic. Very, very tragic."

Home connected to shooting death of woman: Only one @JSOPIO car remains at the home. The crime scene van has left. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/kqGn514MCW — Jenese Harris (@WJXTJenese) May 9, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.