Jacksonville police investigate deadly double shooting on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people were shot and killed on Jacksonville's Northside, Sunday night, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Dunn Avenue and Lem Turner Road during a party with hundreds of people present.

"It's Easter Sunday and to have another shooting, I'm ready to stop this," said Sergeant Chuck Ford in a briefing to News4Jax.

Police said they are frustrated there are no witnesses and are asking anyone with information to call the Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.