Candidates for tax collector

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Each candidates' party affiliation is listed on the ballot, but Jacksonville holds unitary elections, so Duval County registered voters of any party can vote for any candidate.

News4Jax asks each candidate for office a uniform set of questions hoping to get beyond campaign statements or media filters to help voters decide which candidate they will support. Below are the candidates' verbatim responses.

John Crescimbeni

Party affiliation: Democrat

Age: 61

Candidate's family: Married

Occupation: Consultant

Education: BS degree (triple major with honors) from Jacksonville University

Political experience: City Councilman: 1991-1999; 2008-Present (I have never missed a regular City Council meeting)

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Shorten customer wait times at all ten (10) Tax Collector branch locations.

2. Establish more convenient hours (including evenings and Saturdays at select locations).

3. Provide friendly and courteous service to EVERY customer!

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am a former licensed franchisee of Hickory Farms and the only candidate with 37 years of experience providing premium customer service and operating multiple store locations. Combined with my 18 plus years of service on the City Council (where I earned the reputation of being the Taxpayer's Watchdog at City Hall by cutting wasteful spending), I am the perfect choice for Tax Collector.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Transforming the entire Duval County Tax Collector operation to a national model for accuracy, efficiency and most importantly - providing friendly, courteous service to every customer.

Campaign website: www.johnfortaxcollector.com

Social media: Facebook | Twitter

John Overton

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 66

Candidate's family: Connie, Sarah, David & Addie, William

Occupation: Incumbant Tax Collector

Education: BS in Business Adminstration, Master's in Public Administration

Political experience: City Council and Council President, Duval County Property Appraiser

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Demonstrated experience in running a large organization in local government.

Treating every taxpayer equally with efficiency and effectiveness.

Implementing new ideas, procedures, and technologies in tax collection.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am the only candidate with a proven record running a large, constitutionally mandated office in local government. I have deep experience in both the management of and the theory behind the operation of municipal government.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Creating one of the best tax collection offices in Florida.

Campaign website: www.jimoverton.com

Social media: Facebook

Early voting runs from March 4 through 17 at more than a dozen locations, with all Duval County precincts open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 19. Vote-by-mail ballots are available from the Supervisor of Elections Office and must be returned by 7 p.m. March 19.

