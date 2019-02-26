JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Each of the city's 14 districts is represented by its own council member elected by voters in that district. Each candidates' party affiliation is listed on the ballot, but the city holds unitary elections, so Duval County registered voters of any party can vote for any candidate.

Incumbent Councilman Scott Wilson is being challenged by Timothy Yost in this district that represents a Southside that is primarily south of Atlantic Boulevard, east of University Boulevard, north of J. Turner Butler Boulevard and west of Interstate 295.

Candidates for Jacksonville City Council District 4 Scott Wilson

Timothy Yost

News4Jax asks each candidate for office a uniform set of questions hoping to get beyond campaign statements or media filters to help voters decide which candidate they will support. Below are the candidates' verbatim responses.

Scott Wilson

Wilson, a Republican, is seeking re-election. He has not replied to the News4Jax candidate survey.

Campaign website: None found

Social media: Facebook

Timothy Yost

Yost, a Democrat has not responded to the News4Jax candidate survey.

Campaign website: www.yostforjax.com

Social media: Facebook

Early voting runs from March 4 through 17 at more than a dozen locations, with all Duval County precincts open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 19. Vote-by-mail ballots are available from the Supervisor of Elections Office and must be returned by 7 p.m. March 19.

