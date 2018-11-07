Overton edges out win in race for Duval County tax collector

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - By a margin of about 5,500 votes, Republican Jim Overton was elected into the office of Duval County tax collector over his Democratic opponent, Mia Jones.

Overton was on the Jacksonville City Council between 1992 and 2003. After, he served three consecutive terms as Duval County's property appraiser.

Jones also served on the Jacksonville City Council from 2003 to 2008. She represented District 14 in the Florida House from 2008 to 2016.

Three vacancies on the Duval County School Board also needed to be filled. In District 2, Scott Shine decided not to seek re-election after his first term. Elizabeth Andersen took the seat with 58% percent of the vote over her opponent, Nick Howland.

In District 4, Board Chairwoman Paul Wright reached her term limit. Filling the seat is Darryl Willie, who had 51 percent of the vote over his opponent, Cynthia Smith.

Finally in District 6, Becki Couch also reached her term limit. She will be replaced by Charlotte Joyce, who beat her opponent, Dave Chauncey, with 59 percent of the vote.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.