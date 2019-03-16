Family hopeful after motorcyclist run over by 2 cars wakes up in hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 21-year-old Jacksonville man is fighting for his life after a tragic hit-and-run crash a couple of weeks ago.

Relatives said Ian Brasfield left work in Jacksonville Beach and was heading home on his motorcycle when he was struck by two cars 15 days ago.

He's been in the intensive care unit and unconscious ever since, but he woke up Friday morning and was able to communicate with his family.

“I was elated. I can’t even tell you. I was, at one point, not sure I would be able to talk to my son again ever,” John Brasfield said.

His dad said he remains on some life support, and it will be a long road to recovery, but the family is hopeful.

“It was my birthday two days ago, and I told him two days ago that I wanted some good news for my birthday. That’s all I wanted -- for him to be OK. So he gave that to me,” John Brasfield said.

Ian Brasfield was in a crash on J. Turner Butler Boulevard near Hodges Road and was run over by two cars. Exactly what happened during the crash is unclear, and his family is eager for more information.

“He didn’t know what had happened. He said that he loved us and knew that we’ve been there,” John Brasfield said of his first communication with his son. “We would love to know what happened, but we may never know.”

He said his son is an experienced motorcycle rider who started riding at the age of 3 and always wears his safety gear.

Ian Brasfield's pelvis was crushed in the crash, his right leg was broken, he had internal bleeding, his colon was torn, and then he developed sepsis, his father said.

The Brasfield family is hoping someone in the community has information to help them learn more about what happened. They said they hope whoever hurt Ian is found and held accountable.

The Brasfield family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with Ian's medical expenses.

