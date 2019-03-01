FHP: Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Butler Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was seriously injured Thursday evening in a crash on Jacksonville's Southside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Ian M. Brasfield, 21, was traveling westbound on Butler Boulevard near Hodges Boulevard when his motorcycle fell on its side and slid off the roadway while changing lanes. Brasfield was thrown off his motorcycle and critically injured.

Investigators said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was transported to Memorial Hospital with critical injuries.

