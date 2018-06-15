Feds indict Flagler Beach man on drugs, weapons charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Flagler Beach man faces federal charges for importation of a couple of drugs used illegally, possession with intent to distribute bath salts, maintaining a pace for distributing drugs and possession of a firearm while trafficking in drugs, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Robert Richard Jodoin, 49, could face from five years up to life in prison if convicted on all counts.

Investigators found that Jodoin was using the internet domain name "PRIMALVISIONS.NET," which he allegedly used to sell drugs and a .38-caliber pistol on the internet.

According to court records, the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Postal Inspection service and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations each began an investigation into the activities on Jodoin.

Federal agents identified a particular post office box at the Flagler Beach Post Office, registered to Jodoin and "Primal Visions" being used to distribute drugs. Further investigation revealed that the parcels contained controlled substances, including more than a kilogram of GHB a drug used by body builders.

During a search of Jodoin's residence, law enforcement found a gun, drug ledgers reflecting purchases and sales of controlled substances, powders consistent with controlled substances and packaging supplies used for mailing.

