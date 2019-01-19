FHP: St. Johns County deputy injured after patrol car rear-ends semi

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A St. Johns County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured Friday afternoon when his marked patrol cruiser hit the back of a semitruck in Clay County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened about 1:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17 at Hall Park Road.

Troopers said the driver of the semitractor-trailer slowed down and stopped due to train tracks, as required by law, and Deputy Mark Juen, of St. Augustine, failed to notice the truck, a tanker, had stopped. Troopers said that's when the patrol car, a Ford Taurus, struck the back of the semitruck.

The 31-year-old deputy, who troopers said was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Baptist Clay with minor injuries, according to the Highway Patrol report.

The deputy was charged with careless driving and a seat belt violation, the Highway Patrol report shows.

The driver of the semitruck, a 47-year-old Jacksonville man, was reportedly uninjured.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.