FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - An overnight fire killed three people and destroyed a home on Linda Hall Road in Fernandina Beach the State Fire Marshal said.

Nassau County Sheriff's Deputies told News4Jax this is an active and ongoing investigation.The state Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

