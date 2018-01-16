Fire destroys San Jose home, kills dog

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man and woman said all they are left with are the clothes on their backs Tuesday after a fire burned their home near the intersection of Old Kings Road and Habana Avenue.

The homeowner told News4Jax he was watching TV when he heard a pop, then he started smelling smoke. He began going room-to-room to see what was burning, and when he found the fire, it was too large for him to put out.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said the flames had burned through the roof when the first units arrived about 10:45 a.m. JFRD said it took 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

The homeowner and his wife got out safely, but one of their three dogs died in the fire.

The state fire marshal was called in to determine what caused the fire.

