SeaWorld closing its theme parks for the rest of March

Add SeaWorld to the list of amusement parks now closing their doors over coronavirus concerns.

On Friday, the theme park joined Disney and Universal Studios in announcing it would shut down for the rest of March as a precautionary measure. Animal rescue and rehabilitation efforts at the aquatic parks will carry on as usual.

Starting on Monday, the company will temporarily close all its theme parks across the country, including SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens in Florida. Normal operations are expected to resume in April.

“We are monitoring this COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation closely and coordinating with public health officials,” the company said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming our value guests back to our parks soon.”

Guests will be refunded for tickets they were unable to use because of the shutdown, and those who want to reschedule their visits can do so without paying a fee, the company said.

An update on park operations during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. For more information please visit https://t.co/VJihdaNges pic.twitter.com/M4vJSPfZ5J — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) March 13, 2020

For a complete list of frequently asked questions, visit SeaWorld’s website.