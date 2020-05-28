1 new death in Putnam County as Florida passes 53,000 coronavirus cases

Published: May 28, 2020, 11:46 am Updated: May 28, 2020, 11:52 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to data released Thursday morning by the state Department of Health, Florida’s death toll was at 2,364 with 45 deaths reported statewide since the previous day’s update, including one new death in Putnam County.

The Putnam County death is the fifth for the small, rural Northeast Florida county, which has reported a total of 149 cases.

The 11 Northeast Florida counties News4Jax has been tracking through the coronavirus pandemic have now reported a total of 103 COVID-19 related deaths, most of those in Duval County (total of 46 deaths among 1,523 confirmed coronavirus cases) and Clay County (28 deaths among 369 cases).

In the Northeast Florida region, there have been 3,159 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to DOH data, 53,285 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida, an increase of 651 in the last 24 hours.

Details on the latest Putnam County death were not yet available.

View the chart below for a full breakdown of all 11 Northeast Florida counties:

So far, the state has administered 953,321 tests for the coronavirus, with 5.6% of tests coming back positive.

It’s unclear how many people have gotten better since testing positive. The state has not provided data on the number of people who have recovered because there is no standard definition for a “recovered” COVID-19 patient.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but it can cause more severe illness including pneumonia in older adults and people with existing health problems. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus within weeks.