Florida bars can soon reopen at 50% capacity for on-site consumption

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Halsey Beshears, the state’s department of business secretary, said Thursday night that Florida will be rescinding an emergency order directed at bars.

On Monday, all bars in the state will be allowed to reopen at 50% occupancy for on-site consumption, he posted on Twitter.

We are rescinding amended EO 20-09 from DBPR as of Monday. Starting Monday, all bars will be reopened at 50% occupancy. pic.twitter.com/YqQR2MkJpR — HalseyBeshears (@HalseyBeshears) September 10, 2020

The restrictions were put in place due to widespread non-compliance with coronavirus safety guidelines. A week ago, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he hoped to soon give Floridans the “ability to have some enjoyment in their life” by soon lifting on-site drinking restrictions.

The restrictions on bars and breweries have particularly affected establishments that don’t serve food. Those businesses cannot sell alcohol for onsite consumption.

DeSantis said Thursday he plans to soon ease restrictions imposed on the state’s restaurants and has asked President Donald Trump to allow more travel from Europe and Brazil, saying he believes the current coronavirus restrictions are now too strict.

DeSantis told a meeting of restaurant industry executives in Fort Myers that the current limitation of 50% capacity for indoor dining and requiring that tables be kept 6 feet (2 meters) apart seems arbitrary.

“Why 50 and not 40? Why 50 and not 70? And then the 6-foot is not evidence-based, per se. The World Health Organization says 3-foot distance. In Asia, they are doing less than that. I think they do 2, two-and-a-half feet. Europe does less than 6. Are they not doing science or are we not doing science?" DeSantis said.

DeSantis suggested restaurants will know best how to govern their behavior as they don’t want to scare off customers by becoming coronavirus hot spots.

“Just have some common sense on how you are doing it,” DeSantis said. He gave no specifics on when the restrictions would be eased, but said it would be soon.

DeSantis and Beshears praised small businesses for their efforts.

“We want to help you out and figure out how we move forward,” Beshears said. “We recognize that it’s been tough. Like you heard the governor say, it’s hard in this industry to begin when... you blow up the entire model of how many people are allowed in your restaurant in order to make ends meet.”

DeSantis also said he supported the European and Brazilian travel restrictions, but they “have served their purpose.”

“I have told the president we would like to see those lifted,” said DeSantis, who is a strong Trump ally. He said he sees no difference if someone travels across the border from Georgia to visit Florida than if they arrive by plane from a foreign country. “I am comfortable with it.”

Meanwhile, the state reported 213 new deaths Thursday, the highest daily total in more than three weeks. That brings Florida's overall death toll to 12,482. The latest update, which would include deaths over several previous days, brings the average daily reported fatalities over the past week up to 102. Only Texas with an average of 117 deaths per day over the past week has a higher number. It has about 50% more residents.

Over the past two months, Florida has averaged 133 reported COVID-19 deaths per day. That would make the disease the state's biggest killer during that period — cancer and heart disease each average about 125 deaths per day, according to the health department.

The number of people being treated in Florida hospitals for the disease continued a seven-week downward trend, following peaks of more than 9,500 in late July. There were 2,922 patients being treated in the late morning Thursday, according to a hospital census posted online by the state, down from 3,075 the previous morning.

Also, Florida had 36,541 new claims for unemployment benefits last week, a 25% drop from the previous week, according to figures released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Florida officials told the federal labor officials that the drop was due to fewer layoffs in agriculture, construction, manufacturing, trade and service industries.

Associated Press writer Freida Frisaro contributed to this report.

News4Jax anchors Mary Baer & Kent Justice contributed to this report.