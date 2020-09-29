Florida’s increase in daily COVID-19 cases, deaths makes up for low numbers Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One day after the Florida Department of Health reported the lowest single-day increase in coronavirus cases in nearly four months, Tuesday’s caseload was higher than in recent weeks. That signals Monday’s data was not a downward trend.

The state reported 3,266 cases, bringing the total number of infections since March 1 to 704,568. There were 106 additional deaths related to COVID-19 in Tuesday’s report, including six in Jacksonville and six more around Northeast Florida.

The local deaths ranged from a 59-year-old man from Union County whose infection was reported to the state one month ago to a 92-year-old woman in Jacksonville whose infection was first reported on July 8.

Overall, Florida has reported 14,313 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began. Of the 43,855 people who have been hospitalized attributed to a COVID-19 infection so far, 2,427 remain in the hospital.

Duval County had 154 new infections reported Tuesday, mirroring the state’s data in making up for a lower-than-average number on Monday. There have now been 30, a total of 30,418 cases in Jacksonville and 385 deaths connected to the virus.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry on Monday extended the city’s mask mandate for another 30 days. The order, which applies to indoor locations where social distancing is not possible, now will continue until Oct. 27.

The state Department of Health data show Monday’s statewide positivity rate for new cases was just above 5% -- the 47th straight day below 10% positivity of new cases. Jacksonville and most surrounding communities had an even lower positivity percentage, although Bradford, Columbia, Putnam and Union counties are way above that, signaling there could still be significant community spread.

Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses in Florida on Friday and banned local fines against people who refuse to wear masks as he seeks to reopen the state’s economy.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.