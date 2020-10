South Florida school closes after 2 students test positive

MIAMI – A marine magnet school in South Florida on Monday told students not to show up for in-person classes, just days after Miami-Dade schools reopened to brick-and-mortar classes, after two students reported having the COVID-19 virus.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools tweeted that physical classes at Mast Academy had been cancelled and students should report to school online. Mast is a maritime and science technology magnet high school.

“We are officially back online fully. Do not show up to school. The campus is closed till further notice," the school tweeted.

The Miami Herald reported that students, parents and employees were told that two students had tested positive for the virus.

Schools spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego said that anyone who came into contact with the two students was being notified using contact tracing protocols.

“The school has been thoroughly sanitized," Gonzalez-Diego said. “The well-being of our students and employees is our top priority at Miami-Dade County Public Schools.”

Florida on Monday reported an additional 1,533 cases, raising the state's total number of coronavirus cases since March to 736,024. Florida also reported four dozen new deaths on Monday, raising the death toll in the state from coronavirus to 15,599 cases.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Miami-Dade County relaxed the county’s curfew a bit so that nightcrawlers can stay out an extra hour. Mayor Carlos Gimenez signed an order over the weekend, changing the curfew to between midnight and 6 a.m. During that time, no one is allowed on the county’s streets except for first-responders, health care professionals, media and utility repair workers.