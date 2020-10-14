President Trump delivers remarks to economic clubs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Economic Club of Florida was one of just six in the nation that got special treatment from President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

The president did a livestreamed Q&A from the Rose Garden after delivering remarks on what he’s done for the economy during his first term.

Viewers in Tallahassee watched in the private Governors Club in the shadow of the state Capitol.

In some of his first words, the president predicted economic doom if he’s not reelected.

“That’s what you’ll have, a depression. I will deliver optimism, opportunity and growth," Trump said.

He didn’t mince words about his accomplishments.

“Income for Black Americans grew nine times more during my leadership than during the eight years before I took office,” Trump said.

And he defended his handling of the coronavirus pandemic

“We reduced the fatality rate 85% since April,” Trump said.

Democratic State Rep. Carlos Smith believes the president’s words on recovery are premature.

“How can you say, ‘Oh, look, look at how I’ve been able to help the economy bounce back’ as Disney issues a press release saying they are laying off 2,000 employees,” Smith said.

Reaction from those in the room was positive, but no one who came was undecided before it started.

In-person attendance was sparse.

“We had close to 2,000 people attend nationwide, but we could have had many more if we had more time,” said Economic Club of Florida Chairwoman Cindy O’Connell.

But the fact the president spent so much time for a small audience clearly shows he thinks every vote matters.

The event got the go-ahead late Saturday.

The president also gave a shoutout to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his efforts at cutting drug prices paid by the state under legislation passed last year.