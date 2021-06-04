Remains of missing 13-year-old found in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Human remains that Alachua County deputies found Wednesday have been preliminarily confirmed to be that of 13-year-old Delia Young, who was last seen May 14 in a Gainesville neighborhood.

Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. said detectives would work with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of her death.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for Young on May 20.

Last week, after evidence indicated that Young was dead, deputies arrested two women on multiple charges in connection with the case. Marian Williams, 57, Young’s legal guardian, admitted to deputies on May 27 that the girl was dead. The girl’s aunt, Valerie Young, 52, was arrested the following day.

The search had been focused in Northwest Alachua County about 15 miles from Valerie Young’s house.

“We’re not out here searching blindly,” Lt. Kaley Behl told WCJB-TV in Gainesville. “We are searching based on tips and evidence that we’ve gotten as we further our investigation.”