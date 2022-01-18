AAA: Florida gas prices rising

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gas prices in Florida are increasing due to the rising cost of oil, according to AAA.

The average price for gasoline rose 3 cents per gallon last week, the Auto Club Group said. As of Tuesday, according to AAA, the state average was $3.22 per gallon, while the Jacksonville average was $3.19.

Last week, AAA said, the U.S. price for crude increased 6% as global supplies struggle to meet demand. About half of the price of gasoline is based on the price of oil because oil is a key ingredient in gasoline.

“Based on last week’s oil price hikes, drivers could soon see another round of rising prices,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesperson. “It’s unclear how much of an increase to expect, but the last time oil prices were this high, the state average was above $3.30 per gallon.”

In 2021, oil prices rose as much as 78%, leading to a total increase of $1.17 per gallon at the pump. The 2021 high for Florida was $3.36 in November.

“Although oil prices cooled off toward the end of 2021, they have opened the year strong, shooting back up to where they were before Thanksgiving,” AAA said.

Daily gas price averages can be found at gasprices.aaa.com