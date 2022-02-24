Deputy shot by man who prompted massive manhunt, ‘Florida Blue Alert’ recovering in hospital

The family of the Taylor County deputy whose shooting sparked a massive manhunt and prompted a “Florida Blue Alert” for his suspected shooter said his condition is improving as he continues to recover in the hospital, according to a report from WCTV.

The Tallahassee TV station said the deputy, Troy Andersen, was reportedly stable at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, where he was airlifted.

He was shot in the jaw, neck and hand, a family member said, and needed reconstructive surgery on his face.

A family post on Facebook indicated Anderson was able to interact somewhat with family members, giving a thumbs up and squeezing their hands.

The man accused of shooting Anderson, Gregory Miedema, was killed while trying to break into a home Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Deputies found Miedema dead at a Dixie County home following a 10-hour manhunt, Florida Department of Law Enforcement special agent Mark Perez said during a news conference.

Miedema apparently broke into the resident’s home just over the Taylor County-Dixie County line and traded gunshots with the homeowner. Miedema was killed, and the homeowner suffered a wound to his shoulder.

A Florida Blue Alert was issued after Andersen was shot three times during a traffic stop on U.S. 19 South approximately six miles south of Salem around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Blue alerts are issued when a law enforcement officer is killed, seriously injured or missing in the line of duty.